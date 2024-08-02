Bruce said the couple had “lots of experience” watching triathlon. Then he proved it by giving a blow-by-blow commentary of Wilde’s race.
“Before he gets to the run, you’ve got to find out where he is on the field,” Bruce said.
“You don’t see him because the cameras only concentrate on the leaders. But don’t worry, he’ll turn up.”
Sure enough, halfway through the 40-kilometre cycle, riding down the Avenue Winston Churchill, passing the Grand Palais, heading along the Champs-Elysees, Wilde’s chase group caught up, with the selfless assistance of teammate Dylan McCullogh.
“We were absolutely glued to our seats. He had a bit of trouble getting his shoe on [before the run],” Bruce said.
“Then halfway through the run, there he is. He comes from the second group to the first group. And then he disappears down the road in the front with Alex Yee.”
Bruce said he was amazed to see Wilde get out in front of Yee to lead the race.
“I had the bubbles poured before the final ribbon was broken.
“Then all of a sudden Alex turned it on. We couldn’t believe it. We shouted. We were jumping. All of Tūrangi heard us that’s for sure.”