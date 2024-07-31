Strong currents in the river Seine are a problem for triathletes competing at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Getty Images
Olympic athletes competing in the men’s and women’s triathlons in Paris have been battling against a strong current in the river Seine, with images showing swimmers slowly powering forward.
Kiwi triathletes Hayden Wilde and Nicole van der Kaay spoke to Radio New Zealand about the strong currents ahead of the races, saying they were as much an issue as the earlier publicised concerns about water quality.
Wilde and van der Kaay said the currents in the Seine were nearly three times as strong as the ones they usually encounter in races.
Wilde told First Up he had been training extra hard to compensate for the stronger current.
“That [the current] can cause some problems because it makes the swim a lot harder. I’ve sacrificed a lot to get where I am now. There was a lot of work that I put in, a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” Wilde said.
Athletes in the cycling section of the women’s triathlon were troubled by slick road conditions, with several crashes caught on camera.
Former British triathlete Annie Emerson told the BBC: “There is grease on the road and that is causing upsets that we have seen in the race.
“I don’t remember a race where I have seen so many athletes go down”.
Laura Lindemann, of Germany, who was part of the leading 10 on the bike section, slipped on a corner and dropped from the front pack.
Kiwi Ainsley Thorpe was involved in a pile-up and Vittoria Lopes, of Brazil, also took a tumble, with both athletes falling down the pecking order as a result.
