Live updates of all the action from the Paris Olympics on day five.

LISTEN TO GOLD SPORT’S LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PARIS OLYMPICS BELOW

New Zealand’s medal chances on day five

Take two. Tokyo bronze medallist Hayden Wilde hits the River Seine from around 8.45pm (should the famous river pass another water quality test). He’ll line up alongside teammate Dylan McCullough. First up will be the women’s race with Ainsley Thorpe and Nicole van der Kaay at 6pm.

Also in action

Sailing

The four Kiwi sailing crews in action are all hunting for spots in medal races. The 49er teams swapped form in Marseille today, with Jo Aleh and Molly Meech storming up the 49erFX standings and the McKiwis (Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie) really struggling and losing their overall lead. Aleh and Meech were third, second and recorded a win to jump up to seventh with three races left before the medal race. McHardie and McKenzie sit third overall on 50 net points, 15 back from the leaders.

In the windsurfing, Josh Armit sits in 10th, 22 points off the medals, and Veerle ten Have sits 16th after seven of 17 races.

Rowing

The men’s pair of Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson race in the semifinals tonight for a spot in the last eight.

Swimming

Backstroker Kane Follows is the sole New Zealander in the pool tonight featuring in the 200m men’s heats and a potential semifinal tomorrow morning.

Equestrian

Melissa Galloway will compete in the dressage on board Windermere J’Obei W (Joey for short). Galloway has a world ranking of 26, the highest ever for a Kiwi.

Football

The Football Ferns face a must-win against France in their final group game to have any chance of making the quarter-finals.

Non-New Zealand action

At Roland-Garros Novak Djokovic takes on Germany’s Dominik Koepfer in a third round singles match-up from around 10pm.

In the gymnastics, the men’s all-round final begins at 3.30am.

At 7am the USA men’s basketball team take on South Sudan who pushed them in a friendly before the Olympics.

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



