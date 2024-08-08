New Zealand medals total: 12

New Zealand K4 500m women’s crew break 40-year gold medal drought

The New Zealand women’s K4 team have conquered their peak.

After a spectacular race on Thursday, they claimed a magnificent gold medal, outlasting the German crew who had taken the lead with 150m to go.

But the final 100m saw the black boat surge ahead and in the end they claimed gold with a time of 1:32.20, the Germans took silver and Hungary bronze.

This is a remarkable achievement by the crew of Dame Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan and is New Zealand’s first K4 medal in 40 years - let alone gold.

The men’s K4 500m of Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth finished eighth in their final.

Ellesse Andrews wins gold in women’s keirin final

World champion and now Olympic champion. Ellesse Andrews became the second New Zealander to claim Olympics gold at the track with a stunning effort to win the keirin final in Paris this morning.

Andrews powered home, taking the lead with two laps left and held strong to join Sarah Ulmer as an Olympic gold medallist at the velodrome. It’s is Andrews’ third Olympic medal after taking silver in the keirin three years ago, along with the team sprint silver earlier in the week.

Hetty van de Wouw, of Netherlands, took the silver and Great Britain’s Emma Finucane the bronze.

Talking to Sky Sport alongside her coach and father Jon, Andrews said the win was still sinking in.

“It’s surreal. I tend to take a while to let things soak in. I’m very sore, very hot, very puffed.”

“I like to not get too overwhelmed or over-worked before the race. I was just thinking about the simple things and for me it was just another round of keirin. I just needed to qualify first this time, hopefully, and I managed to cross the line first.”

“On a track like this, it’s great to be number one at the bell. I remember seeing Finucane right on my hip coming into the bell and I knew I just needed to accelerate and keep going.”

Teammate Rebecca Petch advanced to the semifinals, eventually finishing 12th overall.

In the men’s omnium, Aaron Gate finished fifth despite a brave effort in the points race.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson win New Zealand sailors’ second medal

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson have claimed bronze in the mixed multihull class, doubling the New Zealand sailing team’s medal haul from the last Olympics.

Coming into today’s medal race level in third and needing to beat Great Britain to earn a spot on the podium, the Kiwi crew found their task simplified moments after the race began on Marseilles Marina.

British pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet jumped the gun on the starting line before compounding their error by failing to turn back and restart as required.

That saw the Britons disqualified from the race, and with no boat behind capable of catching them in the overall standings, Wilkinson and Dawson were immediately guaranteed a medal.

Lydia Ko makes her move

The two-time Olympic medallist moved into medal position at the halfway point in the women’s golf with a five-under 67 today. She sits three shots back from Swiss leader Morgane Metraux. China’s Ruoning Yin is second at seven-under.

Maddi Wesche into shot put final

The Kiwi shot putter threw the second-best effort in qualifying to ease into the final with an effort of 19.25m. She was one of only three to go over the qualifying standard into the 12-women final. On the track, Maia Ramsden broke the national record in the women’s 1500m semifinals but missed out on the final in eighth. In the men’s 800m repechage, James Preston placed 6th and missed the final.

Julian David out in quarter-finals

The young Kiwi sport climber was eliminated in the quarter-final round after a time of 5.56 seconds.

