Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson are carried from the water after winning bronze. Photo / Getty Images

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson have claimed bronze in the mixed multihull class, doubling the New Zealand sailing team’s medal haul from the last Olympics.

Coming into today’s medal race level in third and needing to beat Great Britain to earn a spot on the podium, the Kiwi crew found their task simplified moments after the race began on Marseilles Marina.

British pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet jumped the gun on the starting line before compounding their error by failing to turn back and restart as required.

That saw the Britons disqualified from the race, and with no boat behind capable of catching them in the overall standings, Wilkinson and Dawson were immediately guaranteed a medal.