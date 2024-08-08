Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson win New Zealand sailors’ second medal

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson are carried from the water after winning bronze. Photo / Getty Images

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson have claimed bronze in the mixed multihull class, doubling the New Zealand sailing team’s medal haul from the last Olympics.

Coming into today’s medal race level in third and needing to beat Great Britain to earn a spot on the podium, the Kiwi crew found their task simplified moments after the race began on Marseilles Marina.

British pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet jumped the gun on the starting line before compounding their error by failing to turn back and restart as required.

That saw the Britons disqualified from the race, and with no boat behind capable of catching them in the overall standings, Wilkinson and Dawson were immediately guaranteed a medal.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson compete at Marseille Marina. Photo / Getty Images
The duo still had a chance of sailing into silver, needing to finish at least three places ahead of Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Boscow. But after edging ahead of the Argentine crew at the second mark, they eventually crossed the line one boat behind in eighth.

Wilkinson and Dawson were delighted with their prize of bronze and enjoyed a celebratory dip in the harbour before being carried ashore on the shoulders of their teammates.

Their medal came after Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie won silver in the 49er, continuing New Zealand’s successful tradition in that class.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke also took 49er silver in Tokyo - the only medal won by the Kiwi sailors three years ago.

