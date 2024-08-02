It's been a magical day for our New Zealand team with a triple medal haul at the rowing. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Getty / Photosport

Living up to the Olympic legacy of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke was no easy feat but Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie managed to do exactly that.

The duo have earned a silver medal in the 49er class off the coast of Marseille, securing a fourth successive podium finish in the event for New Zealand.

Burling and Tuke, America’s Cup champions and now SailGP stars, won two silvers in the 49er and sandwiched those London and Tokyo successes around a gold at Rio 2016.

McHardie and McKenzie spent much of this regatta looking like they would indeed follow in those significant footsteps, though they had to be patient to make that a reality.