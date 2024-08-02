Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Kiwi sailors Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie continue successful legacy in 49er

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
It's been a magical day for our New Zealand team with a triple medal haul at the rowing. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Getty / Photosport

Living up to the Olympic legacy of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke was no easy feat but Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie managed to do exactly that.

The duo have earned a silver medal in the 49er class off the coast of Marseille, securing a fourth successive podium finish in the event for New Zealand.

Burling and Tuke, America’s Cup champions and now SailGP stars, won two silvers in the 49er and sandwiched those London and Tokyo successes around a gold at Rio 2016.

McHardie and McKenzie spent much of this regatta looking like they would indeed follow in those significant footsteps, though they had to be patient to make that a reality.

After light winds in the south of France saw the medal race started and abandoned twice on day six of the Paris Olympics, the Kiwi pair bided their time and eventually managed to move up from third to second.

Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain claimed both the medal race and the gold medal, while McHardie and McKenzie took advantage of an error from Ireland at the startline to clinch a spot on the dais.

New Zealand, who came home second in the race, needed to finish two places ahead of the Irish, who faded from medal contention as the United States won bronze.

McHardie and McKenzie celebrated with a quick swim in the Mediterranean Sea, capping a strong 18 months from the crew. They were fifth at the test event last year and fourth at the world championships.

