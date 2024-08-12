Nine moments of beauty at the Paris Olympics

Swimmers and their abs

Thomas Ceccon of Italy won two medals at this Olympics, but many people will remember him for his abs. Photo / Getty Images

After Italy won bronze in the 4 × 100-metre freestyle relay July 27, Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon, 23, raised his arms in celebration. In doing so, he unintentionally bared his well-cut abs, which had many thirsting on the internet.

Ceccon, who won gold in the 100-metre backstroke, was later found sleeping on the ground next to a bench in Olympic Village after he had complained about the conditions at the village.

Triple play

As Rebeca Andrade of Brazil celebrated her gold medal in floor exercise, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles showed her the ultimate respect. Photo / Getty Images

For the first time in Olympic gymnastics history, three Black athletes shared a podium, with Rebeca Andrade of Brazil earning gold in the women’s floor exercise final, Simone Biles receiving silver and Jordan Chiles taking bronze. At one point, while they were on the podium, Biles and Chiles, both of the United States, bowed down to Andrade.

Each had their “face cards” locked down, with floor routines rife with sexy moments. Chiles had a wink to the camera when she opened her routine, Biles had her hand over her mouth when she closed out hers and Andrade impressed with her confident fluid movements to a soundtrack of Brazilian funk.

Suspended in midair

Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina, 30, was the subject of one of the most eye-catching photographs at this Olympics. In it, he defies gravity as he floats in the air and poses with one finger pointed toward the sky, his surfboard parallel to him, seemingly mimicking his stance. Aside from being the subject of a stunning photo, Medina took bronze at the surfing competition, which was held in Tahiti – 15,800km from Paris.

Rumours of romance

Devin Booker, an NBA star and a player for the US men’s basketball team, shared a video on Instagram of the footage he captured from the stands at the women’s individual all-around final in gymnastics. He recorded routines on a camcorder like a proud parent, cheering on Sunisa Lee, Biles and Andrade, with his teammates, including Steph Curry, sitting next to him. During Lee’s floor routine, he chanted “Vamos, vamos!”

Then Booker posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Lee, which quickly drew attention. Though it might have just been a sweet pic of two athletes posing together, many were swooning over how good they looked together. Her body is tilted in his direction, and there’s a massive height difference – she’s 5 feet and he’s 6-foot-6.

Proposals

After her steeplechase in, Alice Finot rushed to the crowd so she could propose to her boyfriend. Photo / Getty Images

Love has been in the air at the Games, with at least six proposals involving athletes taking place so far.

After breaking the European women’s 3000m steeplechase record Tuesday, French athlete Alice Finot celebrated by proposing to her boyfriend, Bruno Martínez Bargiela, in the stands. She proposed with an Olympic pin that reads “Love is in Paris”.

On Friday, French skiff sailing partners Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon were proposed to by their boyfriends after winning bronze in the women’s skiff 49erFX.

And last week, Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen proposed to his teammate Huang Ya Qiong with a bouquet of flowers after she won a gold medal in the badminton mixed doubles final.

Showing confidence – and versatility

“I got this.” Noah Lyles showed extreme confidence, and extreme style, while winning gold in the 100 metres. Photo / Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times

When Noah Lyles, 27, won gold in the men’s 100-metre, he did so wearing a diamond-covered chain-link necklace, pearls in his hair and nails that featured stars, a cross and a lightning bolt in red, white and blue. After claiming the title of the world’s fastest man by fractions of a second, Lyles, who is known for performing well under pressure, exclaimed to a camera, “I told you America, I got this.” (Later, he inspired some debate by winning bronze in the 200-metre after he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.)

Two days later, another stylish American runner, Gabby Thomas, 27, won gold in the women’s 200-metre – proving she can do it all. Back home, she graduated from Harvard University with a degree in neurobiology and earned a master’s degree in public health with a concentration in epidemiology from the University of Texas. Her day job is volunteering at a health care clinic.

The sharpshooters

Turkey's Yusuf Dikec competes in the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match. Dikec went with “extremely understated” as a theme while winning the silver medal. Photo / Getty Images

Many people on social media reimagined the pistol shooters at the Olympics as characters from action movies.

There was Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who nonchalantly competed with both eyes open, no special equipment (i.e., ear protector, specialised lens, eye cover) and one hand in his pocket. Dikec, 51, took silver in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event, his country’s first medal in shooting. When he found out about his internet stardom, Dikec told the Turkish media, “I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter.”

Casual.

And then there was the Korean shooter Choe Dae-han. In a photo that spread quickly online, Dae-han is seen wearing a cyberpunk leather jacket and shooting with a deep arched back.

The legend and the future

Léon Marchand managed to keep his cool while winning a fourth gold medal. Michael Phelps was there to cheer for him. Photo / Gabriela Bhaskar, The New York Times

After winning his fourth gold medal at his first Olympic Games, French swimmer Léon Marchand, 22, held up four fingers at the end of the 200-metre individual medley race. When asked how he was feeling after becoming the fourth swimmer to win four golds at the same Olympics, Marchand said, “I was more relaxed than usual, because I won three gold medals before.” Light work.

And during Marchand’s moment of triumph, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all, was in the stands, contorting his face and cheering along as Marchand beat his Olympic record in the 200-metre individual medley. Adding to the spectacle, Phelps had his hair in a tightly packed bun that drew plenty of opinions online.

An act of kindness

At the Olympics, a moment of kindness goes a long way. Achraf Hakimi of Morocco provided exactly that while consoling Kevin Paredes of the United States. Photo / Getty Images

After a dominant 4-0 win over the US men’s soccer team, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, 25, consoled American soccer player Kevin Paredes, 21. Hakimi, a defender for Paris St-Germain, knelt down to comfort Paredes, who was crying. Hakimi lifted him up, put his arm around his neck and walked down the soccer field with him. Morocco went on to beat Egypt on Thursday, earning the bronze medal.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

Written by: Sadiba Hasan

Photographs by: James Hill, Daniel Berehulak and Gabriela Bhaskar

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES