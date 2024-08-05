Home / Sport

To become the GOAT, Simone Biles first had to be a turtle

New York Times
By Juliet Macur
11 mins to read

She sealed her legacy with four medals at the Paris Games. She created it by being herself and going at her own pace.

To end the Olympics she once thought would never happen for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport