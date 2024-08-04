Three-time Paris Olympics gold medallist Simone Biles (USA) revealed she was overwhelmed with anxiety due to the attention of fellow athletes in the Olympic Village. Photo / Getty Images

The renowned gymnast spoke of feeling “so anxious” that she was “shaking” whenever she sat down in the village’s cafeteria.

The 27-year-old gymnast - who won gold in the all-round, vault, floor and team events, and also picked up bronze on the balance beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016 before withdrawing from several events at the Tokyo 2020 games - admitted her anxiety was ramping up because she was the focus of so much attention from her fellow athletes.

She said in a TikTok video: “I’m really nervous, but that’s to be expected. I did have therapy this morning, so I feel a little bit better. I’ve just worked so hard, mentally, to get to this moment.”

“I have not done much around the Olympic Village, and it’s because the first day we got here ... I got to the cafeteria and a lot of people were asking me for photos, like non-stop, and whenever I sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking. [I was] so overwhelmed.