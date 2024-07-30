Yet Biles continued on and delivered a standout performance amid the injury scare.

With Russia banned from competing as a team at these Games, the Americans are heavy favourites to win the gold. In the qualifying round, the US women posted a score more than five points ahead of the next-best teams - Italy, China and Brazil.

The US women have said they were looking to redeem themselves after falling to silver in Tokyo after Biles suffered a disorienting mental block.

In vault, with Biles’ 14.900, the US women finished with a 44.100. That’s lower than in the qualifying round, but the difference is solely because Biles opted to perform the less difficult of her two vaults. Overall, that was a great start for the Americans.

Sunisa Lee, the US team’s star on bars, wasn’t fazed by her mistake in warm-ups. She caught that opening release element without issue. She had a bit of trouble on the next skill - a full-twisting transition down to the low bar - and didn’t connect the next skill. But she kept her rhythm to avoid a major deduction. Lee received a 14.566, the best score of the rotation for the Americans.

And Jordan Chiles put together one of the most stunning floor routines of her career - she was in tears as soon as she was in her final landing position.

On beam, Biles delivered, with a mostly solid routine. She had to fight to control her wolf turn, which is when she spins on one foot in a squatted position, but she stayed on the apparatus without a major break. On her aerial cartwheel, she wobbled and bent at her hips, which was the biggest deduction in the routine. She still earned a 14.366.

Biles hit her routine on bars. She had no major issues and looked thrilled when she landed. When the crowd cheered, it was a bit hard to hear the floor music in the arena. She scored a 14.400.

Bars is Biles’ weakest event, but that’s relative to how good she is on the other apparatuses. Biles said earlier this year: “For so many years, everybody told me I’m not good at bars, and I thought I wasn’t good at bars. But it’s not the worst. I can swing bars.”

Rebeca Andrade anchored Brazil’s lineup on bars with a 14.533. She worked through the routine with fantastic form; her legs stayed perfectly together on her pirouetting elements, and her release elements had great amplitude. She also hit a clean balance beam routine for a 14.133, helping to get Brazil back on track after the early fall in the rotation. Her floor routine was beautiful, with a stumble on her first tumbling pass, but she stuck her double layout third pass for a 14.200. In her last event, she put up a huge 15.100 on vault.

China saw two tough errors: Qiu Qiyuan hit her foot on the bar in the midst of her laidout Jaeger. She’s normally fabulous on bars. She received a 14.300, but just a 7.700 execution score. And Zhou Yaqin, one of China’s best beam workers, grabbed the beam and then fell during a switch split leap, getting a 12.300. China typically does well in uneven bars, but floor and vault are weaker events for their team.

Flavia Saraiva, one of the stars of Brazil, took a hard fall on the uneven bars earlier and afterward wore a bandage on her eyebrow. In her balance beam routine, she bent way over at the waist during one element - but she managed to get a 13.433.

Celebrities in the stands included Natalie Portman, Michael Phelps, Nadia Comaneci and Serena Williams. Tom Cruise stopped by qualifications earlier this week.

