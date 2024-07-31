While the excitement in the air for the 2024 Paris Olympics is palpable, some competing athletes have not been so keen on the food being served by the host country throughout their stay.
Paris Olympics‘ catering service might need a touch of Simone Biles’ magic.
Adding to the early criticism about the quality and quantity of the food at the Olympic Village, the queen of gymnastics gave the French offerings there a thumbs-down, opining that athletes would need to get out to enjoy the “real” local cuisine.
Her comment came at a press conference following the US women’s gold-medal win in the team gymnastics event on Tuesday, where a reporter asked the five gymnasts what they were eating and whether they were enjoying French food.
Hesitating, the women looked at each other before Biles stepped in to offer a sugar-coated response.