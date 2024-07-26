“At the beginning of every Games there’s usually two or three issues – the big one this time is the food in the village, which is not adequate,” said Andy Anson, the Team GB chief executive.

“There are not enough of certain foods: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates, and then there is the quality of the food, with raw meat being served to athletes. They have got to improve it over the next couple of days dramatically.

“Our athletes have decided they would rather go and eat in our performance lodge in Clichy, so we are having to get another chef to come over as the demand is far exceeding what we thought it would be.”

Anson revealed that some athletes were even bringing back food from the Team GB performance lodge to eat at the village so that they did not have to go into what is a large communal eating space with more than 3000 seats.

“The athletes are not going there just to eat their lunch, they are packing meals for their dinner as they don’t want to go into the athlete restaurant to eat,” Anson told The Times. “So we are trying to make sure our athletes have an advantage by having more food.”

Some Team GB support staff have also been dining at the performance lodge in preference to the mass catering on offer inside the village.

The French newspaper L’Equipe has separately been informed of complaints from athletes over a lack of supplies and the slow speed of restocking certain popular foods.

Sodexo Live, the company which oversees the catering, told L’Equipe that it “takes very seriously” the feedback from athletes and admitted that it was working to “adapt our supplies to the increase in the restaurants in the athletes’ village as well as to the actual consumption observed over the first few days”. They also acknowledged that several products such as eggs and grilled meats were “particularly popular and volumes have therefore been increased”.

Athletes face ‘ridiculous’ charges for children’s tickets

Team GB stars have separately also criticised the Paris 2024 policy of having to pay full price for tickets for their infants. “It is absolutely ridiculous,” said British rower Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, whose 2-year-old son Freddie has travelled to Paris. “Any human being, even if they are in a sling, they have to have a ticket.

“I have never had to pay for rowing tickets for Freddie before, given his age. We know that with the noise of the Games, he is literally going to come into my race and leave, but we have still got to pay for that.”

British track cyclist Dan Bigham, who has a 1-year-old son, Theo, added: “It seems so illogical that I have to buy a ticket for a 1-year-old. Officially, he takes a seat, even though he won’t be able to sit on it at a year old. It’s annoying. Is it worth £300? He won’t remember it. But it will be nice to have him there.”