“However, for me and Will, we’ve obviously got our eyes on the prize. For me, I’m a long shot, but it certainly isn’t over yet.

“I’ve got to get out there and win on Saturday to keep things alive for Sunday’s race.”

Broc Feeney during the Bathurst 1000 last month. Photo / Photosport

It doesn’t matter what category of motorsport it is, having teammates going up against each other for their maiden title is fraught with danger. The last thing team owners, principals, engineers and mechanics want is for the contenders to take each other out and hand the title to someone else.

In some teams, it would be a given that a battle royale would ensue, but Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal and seven-time champion Jamie Whincup will be a steadying hand in the garage.

“The team’s obviously excited that one of us is going to win the championship. Whatever happens between us, the championship trophy is coming back to the team which is awesome.

“We’re focused on the job ahead of us and want to do the best we can and race very hard this weekend.

“I’ve got no option but to go out and win both races this weekend to have any chance [of winning the title]. However, there’s no need to do anything silly and it’s about the team winning the championship, as well as the driver.

“I’ll be doing my best and trying my hardest without taking any unnecessary risks,” said Feeney.

Staying out of trouble for both Red Bull Ampol Racing drivers will be paramount, and means qualifying will be hugely important. Each and every one of the other drivers in the field will be wanting to end their season on a high and will not be giving any quarter to Feeney or Brown.

Defending champion Brodie Kostecki is the form driver at the moment, having won the Bathurst 1000 and most recently the second race of the Gold Coast 500. He may want to give Erebus a parting gift before he heads off to Shell V-Power Racing next year.

“There’s a lot of drivers with not a lot to lose and that should make for an exciting weekend. Everyone in the field wants to finish on a high at the end of the year, which will make for some close racing.

“Personally, for me, I’ve always gone well here and should be able to finish the year strong. I’m going to go and try and qualify up front, which is important around here.

“I’ve probably struggled a bit [qualifying] recently ending up fourth or fifth. Our race pace has been good enough to win the past four or five races, but I haven’t qualified well enough to make the most of it.

“You really need to qualify inside the top three here to be in with a shot. I seem to go well on street tracks and have had a bit of success here. It’s a great event, the track suits me well and as it’s the last event of the year you’ve got to have a crack,” said Feeney.

With only the weekend to go in the 2024 series, Brown leads the title race on 2772 points from Feeney (2592), Chaz Mostert (2463), Cam Waters (2344) and the best of Kiwis in fifth on 1863 points.

Eric Thompson is a former international motorcycle racer and race mechanic and has written for Motorcycling Weekly, Motorcycle International and Classic Bike in the UK. He has also dabbled in saloon car racing and karting and has reported on motorsport for the Herald since 2006, and in particular New Zealanders racing domestically and internationally.