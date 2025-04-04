Things have calmed down since. Duncan is feeling much better and there appears to be no long-term damage. But the possibility of racing in the near future is very much up in the air.

“It’s sort of gone away, but hasn’t left fully. The hard thing is that it’s not like an injury when you get given a window of when things will be okay.

“With this, it’s unpredictable and that’s the frustrating side of things and we don’t have a clear idea of when it’ll be fixed.

“I’m so much better now than I was eight weeks ago, but there’s still some way to go yet. I’ve got to concentrate on resting and not putting too much stress on the body.

“The reality is that I’m not healthy enough to compete at the moment. I simply can’t, and that made the decision [not to race this weekend] so much easier.”

The multi-time world champion has been beset with injuries during her racing career, missing out on at least two more world titles when accidents – a photographer stepping out onto the track, a broken right foot, a knee injury and a broken collarbone – put paid to her title chases while leading the championships.

“I’ve got through so many setbacks in life, and this is just another one and I will deal with it. The only thing on my mind now is getting better and then we’ll look at when I can race again. The support I have had has been fantastic and helped me get through all this.”

"I've got through so many setbacks in life, and this is just another one," says Duncan. Photo / Kawasaki Europe

Duncan has recently re-signed with her old team Dixon Racing Team Kawasaki, with which she won her world championships. Last year, she rode for F&H Racing Team on a one-year contract but re-signed with Steve Dixon’s eponymous team recently. She had a bit of a rough season last year, finishing fifth, and is looking forward to settling back into her old team.

Dixon confirmed her health news and provided further details in a press release.

“With the first round of the WMX this weekend in Sardinia, we should be there with Courtney Duncan, but she has a respiratory condition that means training at high intensity could be dangerous.

“Whilst this is temporary, after a good off-season, we must follow the specialist advice and take her return slowly and with guidance.”

After the Sardinia event, the women’s world championship continues in Spain on May 10.



