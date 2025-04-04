Courtney Duncan: "I had no idea what was going on, which was quite tough as it seemed like the world was ending." Photo / Full Spectrum Media
Four-time Women’s World Motocross champion Courtney Duncan has had a health scare that’s ruled her out of the opening round of the 2025 season at Sardinia this weekend.
Duncan, who won the title in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, began experiencing chest pains about eight weeks ago and was eventually taken to hospital. After a battery of tests, the 29-year-old was diagnosed with pericarditis, a swelling of the tissue around her heart.
“I had chest pains, discomfort and shortness of breath,” she said. “I never go to hospitals unless there’s something really wrong and this just didn’t feel good at all.
“I had no idea what was going on, which was quite tough as it seemed like the world was ending. I had four or five visits to hospital, got a referral to a cardiologist, had some scans and they found out what it was, which was a relief after so much time of not knowing.”
“The reality is that I’m not healthy enough to compete at the moment. I simply can’t, and that made the decision [not to race this weekend] so much easier.”
The multi-time world champion has been beset with injuries during her racing career, missing out on at least two more world titles when accidents – a photographer stepping out onto the track, a broken right foot, a knee injury and a broken collarbone – put paid to her title chases while leading the championships.
“I’ve got through so many setbacks in life, and this is just another one and I will deal with it. The only thing on my mind now is getting better and then we’ll look at when I can race again. The support I have had has been fantastic and helped me get through all this.”
Duncan has recently re-signed with her old team Dixon Racing Team Kawasaki, with which she won her world championships. Last year, she rode for F&H Racing Team on a one-year contract but re-signed with Steve Dixon’s eponymous team recently. She had a bit of a rough season last year, finishing fifth, and is looking forward to settling back into her old team.
Dixon confirmed her health news and provided further details in a press release.
“With the first round of the WMX this weekend in Sardinia, we should be there with Courtney Duncan, but she has a respiratory condition that means training at high intensity could be dangerous.
“Whilst this is temporary, after a good off-season, we must follow the specialist advice and take her return slowly and with guidance.”
After the Sardinia event, the women’s world championship continues in Spain on May 10.