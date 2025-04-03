Controversial football manager Jose Mourinho could be in hot water after grabbing rival coach Okan Buruk’s face at the end of Fenerbahce’s 2-1 Turkish Cup defeat to bitter rivals Galatasaray.
Video footage showed Fenerbahce boss Mourinho appearing to pinch Buruk’s nose following the final whistle, with the Galatasaray manager falling to the pitch and holding his face in his hands.
Mourinho was quickly escorted out of the area, while Buruk was attended to by medical officials.
Galatasaray’s vice-president Metin Ozturk accused Mourinho of “physically attacking” Buruk, who downplayed the incident in a post-match interview.