Kiwi Courtney Duncan to miss opening round of Women’s Motocross world championship after health scare

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Courtney Duncan competing in an event in Turkey.

Four-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan will miss the opening round of the 2025 season in Sardinia after being hospitalised with a heart condition.

The Dunedin-based rider says eight weeks ago, she awoke with severe chest pain and was later diagnosed with pericarditis - swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart.

The 29-year-old says she’s still struggling to regain full fitness.

After discussions with her medical team, she’s opted to withdraw from the first round of the world championship and potentially the first part of the season.

She’s also been cleared of any long-term or permanent damage to her heart.

“We are struggling to get through a 30-minute session at the moment with low resistance,” says Duncan.

“The past eight weeks has been tough. I was initially unable to do anything physically.

“I’ve been trying to do a little bit of low intensity but am struggling to get through that at the moment. You realise how important your health is, that’s for sure.”

It’s a big blow for Duncan who is aiming to win a fifth world title having triumphed in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

This season also marks a new era for Duncan after signing with Dutch team F&H Racing, having previously raced for the Dixon Racing Team.

While Duncan is pleased there will be no long-term damage, she admits it’s frustrating not knowing when she can compete again.

“It’s the opposite of having an injury where you work harder and you make sure you come back stronger and you are ready to go,” says Duncan.

“This one is unpredictable and has the opposite effect, you have to do less to get better. The more you do, the worse the symptoms get and it prolongs the recovery, which we have found out over the last few weeks.”

