“We are struggling to get through a 30-minute session at the moment with low resistance,” says Duncan.

“The past eight weeks has been tough. I was initially unable to do anything physically.

“I’ve been trying to do a little bit of low intensity but am struggling to get through that at the moment. You realise how important your health is, that’s for sure.”

It’s a big blow for Duncan who is aiming to win a fifth world title having triumphed in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

This season also marks a new era for Duncan after signing with Dutch team F&H Racing, having previously raced for the Dixon Racing Team.

While Duncan is pleased there will be no long-term damage, she admits it’s frustrating not knowing when she can compete again.

“It’s the opposite of having an injury where you work harder and you make sure you come back stronger and you are ready to go,” says Duncan.

“This one is unpredictable and has the opposite effect, you have to do less to get better. The more you do, the worse the symptoms get and it prolongs the recovery, which we have found out over the last few weeks.”