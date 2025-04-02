Four-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan will miss the opening round of the 2025 season in Sardinia after being hospitalised with a heart condition.
The Dunedin-based rider says eight weeks ago, she awoke with severe chest pain and was later diagnosed with pericarditis - swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart.
The 29-year-old says she’s still struggling to regain full fitness.
After discussions with her medical team, she’s opted to withdraw from the first round of the world championship and potentially the first part of the season.
She’s also been cleared of any long-term or permanent damage to her heart.