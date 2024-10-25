“All those guys at the top of the championship have been so consistent this year that it’s been really difficult. We’ve had 16 podiums from 20 races and I still don’t feel like we have a huge lead or are comfortable.

“This year has been about consistency, and it’s been so hard to win heaps of races [Brown has four wins] as any one of 10 guys can win a race. The field is so strong this year. I try and prepare as well as I can and roll out the back of the truck and get on the pace as soon as we can.”

Brown is no stranger to having to battle a teammate. Last year he was partnered with Brodie Kostecki [the 2023 Supercars’ champion] at Erebus Racing pushing him hard at times to finish fifth in the 2023 championship with four wins.

The 26-year-old Queenslander is again relishing the teammate battle and staying ahead of Feeney in the title race.

“We’re both fast and every time you go to a track you want to beat your teammate and that’s a lot of pressure in itself.

“I had the same last year with Brodie and I’m a big believer in having a fast teammate that pushes you forward and makes you try harder and prepare better.

“If your teammate’s faster than you, then you have to improve,” said Brown.

The challenging nature of the harsh street circuit at Surfers Paradise never fails to entertain and this year will be no different. Just to add extra spice to the weekend’s proceedings, kerb hops and chicane cuts will incur new, yet to be determined, penalties.

For many drivers, and Brown is one of them, it’s a favourite stop on the race calendar as the layout allows for no mistakes, punishes errant driving but rewards those who push the limits of track and machine.

“I love the Gold Coast and it’s my second favourite track behind Bathurst. I love the joint and it puts on such good racing and the atmosphere is amazing.

“The track is so cool and to get into the top five around here you’ve got to tag the wall a few times. It’s just an exciting place to race and I enjoy it so much.

“At a lot of tracks, you make a small mistake and you run through the grass and keep on going, here it’s a bit more dramatic and adds to the excitement,” he said.

Best of the Kiwis in the championship is Matthew Payne, sixth (1659) with Andre Heimgartner, 12th (1422); Ryan Wood, 16th (1285); Richie Stanaway, 17th (1267) and Jaxon Evans, 23rd (913).

Formula One – Mexico is very different to Austin

Liam Lawson is in action again at round 20 of the Formula One championship. The Kiwi made headlines at the US Grand Prix last weekend, moving from 19th on the grid to cross the finish line ninth and pick up two world championship points.

This weekend’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico will be a bit of a challenge for the 22-year-old who will be keen to build on his opening gambit in the 2024 F1 championship to reiterate he belongs at the top tier of single seater racing.

Another good result could see him cementing a fulltime gig in 2025.

“Mexico is very different to Austin; a different style of circuits, with the main difference being down to the altitude, meaning we run a high downforce on the car. The speeds we reach are some of the highest of the season,” said Lawson.

“Grip is quite low, so the cars slide around quite a lot, making it difficult to manage tyres.

“For me, I’ve only been there once before to do a free practice session in 2022, so it’ll be similar to Austin, having to re-learn everything, but with the luxury of three rather than just the one. I’m looking forward to getting back to it and I’m excited to get back in the car.”

- Eric Thompson is a former international motorcycle racer and race mechanic and has written for Motorcycling Weekly, Motorcycle International and Classic Bike in the UK. He has also dabbled in saloon car racing and karting and has reported on motorsport for the Herald since 2006, and in particular New Zealanders racing domestically and internationally.