Kiwi Shane Richardson dies in British Supersport Championship crash

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Shane Richardson. Photo / BikesportNZ.com

New Zealander Shane Richardson is one of two riders to die following an 11-bike incident at the British Supersport Championship event, according to reports.

The BBC reports Richardson, 29, and Englishman Owen Jenner, 21, were fatally injured on the first corner of the race at Oulton Park, south of Liverpool.

Richardson, from Wainuiomata, was initially treated trackside before being taken to the circuit medical centre, then transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

The Supersport Championship is a support class to the main British Superbike series.

Richardson was a father to two young kids.

Growing up in Lower Hutt, Richardson moved to the United Kingdom to pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. He had raced for 24 years.

Richardson worked for Triumph Motorcycles in Leicestershire as a test rider. He also had a joinery business.

Cemetery Circuit in Wanganui posted to Facebook, “Devastated to hear we have lost another of our racing family. Our thoughts are with Hannah and the family, along with our condolences to Owen’s family too. Shane was a top bloke, a fantastic and talented racer and a genuine human. RIP mate...”

Whites Powersports, Richardson’s sponsor, took to Facebook: "The team at Whites are extremely saddened by the news of Shane Richardson‘s passing, early this morning. Shane was involved in an 11-bike pile-up at Rd1 of the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park. Shane will be remembered by many as a great racer, person, and father. Our thoughts go out to Shane’s young family and friends during this tough time. Ride in Peace, Shane."

