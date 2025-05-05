Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Shane Richardson. Photo / BikesportNZ.com

New Zealander Shane Richardson is one of two riders to die following an 11-bike incident at the British Supersport Championship event, according to reports.

The BBC reports Richardson, 29, and Englishman Owen Jenner, 21, were fatally injured on the first corner of the race at Oulton Park, south of Liverpool.

Richardson, from Wainuiomata, was initially treated trackside before being taken to the circuit medical centre, then transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

The Supersport Championship is a support class to the main British Superbike series.

Richardson was a father to two young kids.