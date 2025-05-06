Advertisement
Shane Richardson death: Girlfriend of Kiwi motorcycle rider lost previous boyfriend in crash

The girlfriend of New Zealand superbike rider Shane Richardson, who tragically died in a horrific incident at the British Supersport Championship event, also lost a previous partner in a motorcycle crash nine years ago.

Richardson, 29, died alongside Owen Jenner following a devastating 11-bike collision on the first corner of the race at Oulton Park, south of Liverpool.

Richardson leaves behind two children and his partner, former grid girl Hannah James.

It has since emerged that this is the second time James has lost a boyfriend during a motorcycle race. Her former partner, Billy Redmayne, died in a crash at the Oliver’s Mount Spring Cup in North Yorkshire in 2016.

Richardson paid tribute at the time, posting a picture of himself, Redmayne and James on Instagram captioned: “How quickly it all can change. I’ll never forget the short-lived time we shared both racing and getting the most drunk I’ve ever been! RIP Billy, ride on up there.”

Tributes have since been flowing in for Richardson after his shocking death, while a family friend has set up a JustGiving page, similar to Givealittle, to help raise money for James.

At the time of writing, 650 donations had been made, totalling £17,018 ($37,879).

James also updated her Facebook profile photo, showing a photo of Richardson and their two young children.

The incident was broadcast on live TV, where Richardson was treated trackside before being taken to the circuit medical centre, then transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, sustained a broken neck and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Another Kiwi, Morgan McLaren-Wood, was also involved in the incident, suffering minor injuries.

British police have since launched an investigation into the crash.

“Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park,” said a statement from Cheshire Police.

“Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision, which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.

“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police.”

The Supersport Championship is a support class to the main British Superbike series, with Richardson riding for Astro-JJR Hippo Suzuki.

