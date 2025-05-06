Unemployment to hit decade high, vape stores within walking distance of most schools and Trump told ‘country is not for sale’.

The girlfriend of New Zealand superbike rider Shane Richardson, who tragically died in a horrific incident at the British Supersport Championship event, also lost a previous partner in a motorcycle crash nine years ago.

Richardson, 29, died alongside Owen Jenner following a devastating 11-bike collision on the first corner of the race at Oulton Park, south of Liverpool.

Richardson leaves behind two children and his partner, former grid girl Hannah James.

It has since emerged that this is the second time James has lost a boyfriend during a motorcycle race. Her former partner, Billy Redmayne, died in a crash at the Oliver’s Mount Spring Cup in North Yorkshire in 2016.

Richardson paid tribute at the time, posting a picture of himself, Redmayne and James on Instagram captioned: “How quickly it all can change. I’ll never forget the short-lived time we shared both racing and getting the most drunk I’ve ever been! RIP Billy, ride on up there.”