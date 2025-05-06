“Struggling to find the words for what happened today,” McLaren-Wood said in a post to social media.

“Rest in peace, Shane and Owen. My heart goes out to both of their families during this heartbreaking time.”

Richardson, from Lower Hutt, suffered severe chest injuries in the crash. He was treated trackside before being taken to the circuit medical centre. He died while being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“Due to the extreme severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship event was cancelled,” a statement from race organisers Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing said.

“This catastrophic accident has tragically resulted in two riders being fatally injured, and another sustaining significant injuries.

“The Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the coroner and Cheshire Constabulary.”

Motorcycling New Zealand president Michael McLeod earlier told the Herald that Richardson’s death had rocked the community.

Shane Richardson racing in the Formula 2 class at the 2017 Battle of the Streets in Paeroa. Photo / Photosport

“It’s a tragic shock to the motorcycle racing community in New Zealand because he’s such a well-respected competitor and mentor to a lot of young up-and-coming riders that are now competing in Europe and England as well.

“He was a fantastic guy, he’d always stop and have a chat. He’s a real nice bloke and it’s a real shame.”

McLeod said Richardson had found his niche racing in the British Superbike series. “He had found his comfort zone... He was very good at his craft.”

Teenage Kiwi motorcyclist Cormac Buchanan also paid tribute, saying Richardson was “truly one of the best people I ever had the privilege of sharing the track with”.

“Not only a super talented rider, but a down-to-earth person away from it... You were someone I could look up to and learn from, and I am so lucky to have had your guidance in my first year in Europe in the UK.

“I’m grateful to have been able to consider you a competitor, rival, and a friend. I always felt your support no matter what the situation, race, or outcome was.

“I am always riding with you, thank you for everything Shane.”

Adrian Cox, general manager of Whites Powersport, which sponsored the Kiwi rider, told the Herald Richardson represented the brand extremely well.

“It’s just absolutely devastating news that a young Kiwi travels over to the other side of the planet to live his dream, and it all comes unstuck in such a tragic way,” Cox said.

“It’s a dangerous sport, but there are a lot of safety elements within the sport, so you don’t hear of too many people dying. So when it does happen, it’s still super tragic, and super painful because it doesn’t happen every day – it doesn’t happen every year.

“It’s huge for our community. The road-racing community in New Zealand is pretty small and pretty tight, and a lot of people are going to be affected by it.