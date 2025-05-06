Rugby league was close behind with 22.6 per 100 players making an ACC claim, costing $29.6m of public money.

Eighteen of 100 registered netballers last year submitted an injury claim, which cost $48m. There were 373 netballers who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) related injury.

The crown entity can cover accidental physical injuries suffered playing sport, everything from sprains or strains, wounds, burns, fractures, dislocations, dental injuries, hearing loss, concussion and loss of consciousness. ACC also cover mental injuries resulting from specific injuries.

They help with subsidised injury rehab costs, aids and equipment, childcare and education, transport, accommodation, and counselling and therapy.

If a child is injured playing sports, this is funded by the Non-Earners’ Account.

If a working adult is injured playing sports for fun or fitness, this is funded by the Earners’ Account. The Earners’ levy is paid into the Earners’ Account to fund cover for injuries that happen during everyday activities. This levy is taken as part of PAYE before you receive your take-home pay.

If a professional athlete is injured while working, this is funded by the Work Account.

This year, it has already cost the Government nearly $250 million in sport and recreation injury claims.

ACC has received 117,993 in new claims, and it‘s a number increasing year on year.

In 2024, the government body reported 487,133 new claims, which cost the ACC more than $1 billion, which was a 20% increase on the year prior.

Since January 1, 2020, it has cost the ACC more than $590m for rugby-related injuries, $301m for football-related injuries, $185m for netball, $109m for rugby league-related injuries and $58m for hockey-related injuries.

Rugby union was New Zealand’s most dangerous sport to play in 2024. Photo / Paul Rickard

ACC‘s injury prevention leader, James Whittaker, explained to the Herald why they are seeing a rise in injury claims.

“New Zealanders take part in some kind of sport or recreational activity – around 75% last time I checked.

“There has been a bit of a movement towards more individual sports, things you might not do in a team or with a coach or a manager, that would include jogging, cycling, surfing and a few other activities. In some of those activities, there has actually been an increase in claims, and that would reflect participation numbers going up.”

There were 373 netballers who suffered an ACL-related injury in 2024. Photo / Paul Rickard

“Also, the fact that a lot of those areas don’t have the infrastructure that team sports have, where you might have a manager and a coach that are both looking out for you and your wellbeing.”

He said the most common injury across all codes is soft-tissue damage.

“That might not sound serious, but if you do some damage to any part of your body and you can‘t live a normal life, it can prevent you from being able to do the things you love.”

Whittaker said most rugby injuries tend to be sprains and strains – hence why their total is so significant.

“There have historically been a lot of injuries [in rugby], compared to some other activities, but there is also a really well-established injury-prevention programme called Rugby Smart that‘s in place.

“Over the years, there’s been some really good improvements in the way that people tackle and then some of the rules of the game as well, which is really good, and that has brought down the number of really serious injuries.”

Whittaker said the awareness of head injuries has increased.

“For the first time ever, there’s a whole sports sector-wide, universal approach to managing suspected concussion and people can find that online just by searching on concussion guidelines New Zealand.

“Hopefully, that leads to really good things down the track because you’ll have fewer people getting re-concussed or going back to the game too soon.”

* Registered participants were sourced from professional and national sport bodies. Some claims may be for injuries sustained during casual sport.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.