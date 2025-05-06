Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

New Zealand’s most dangerous sport based on ACC injury claims

By &
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Most dangerous sports in New Zealand, ranked by the number of ACC claims. Illustration / Paul Slater

Most dangerous sports in New Zealand, ranked by the number of ACC claims. Illustration / Paul Slater

Analysing ACC data on claims relating to different sports and recreational activities, Bonnie Jansen and Chris Knox reveal which sport poses the highest risk in Aotearoa.

Rugby union was New Zealand’s most dangerous sport to play in 2024.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby