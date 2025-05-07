Advertisement
Shane Richardson death: Kiwi rider Morgan McLaren-Wood recalls ‘chaos’ of fatal crash

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Morgan McLaren-Wood was injured in the crash that killed fellow Kiwi Shane Richardson. Photo / British Superbikes.

New Zealander rider Morgan McLaren-Wood, who was injured in the same crash that killed fellow Kiwi Shane Richardson, says “there was nothing anyone could do” to prevent the fatal crash.

Ricardson, 29, died alongside Owen Jenner following a devastating 11-bike collision on the first corner of a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, south of Liverpool.

McLaren-Wood, who sustained minor injuries with a sprained wrist and bruising around his back and knee, told the BBC, he was a row behind the duo when the fatal crash occurred.

“It was just chaos - there was nothing anyone could do,” McLaren-Wood told the BBC.

“There were bikes everywhere. There was nowhere for anyone to go - it’s such a tight track and there’s not really any run-off on it either.”

Richardson leaves behind two children and his partner, former grid girl Hannah James.

Tributes have since been flowing in for Richardson after his shocking death, while a family friend has set up a JustGiving page, similar to Givealittle, to help raise money for James.

At the time of writing, 1182 donations had been made, totalling £33,092 ($74,009).

McLaren-Wood said Richardson helped him adjust to living in England.

Shane Richardson. Photo / BikesportNZ.com
“Shane was such a lovely guy. After every race he’d always have a chat back in the pits, he’d ask me how my race went, I’d ask about his and he’d give me advice on how to get better and where to improve,” McLaren-Wood said.

“He was such a loving dad. I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now, it’s so sudden and unexpected.”

The incident was broadcast on live TV, where Richardson was treated trackside before being taken to the circuit medical centre, then transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe chest injuries. He died prior to arrival.

A third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, sustained a broken neck and remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Supersport Championship is a support class to the main British Superbike series, with Richardson riding for Astro-JJR Hippo Suzuki.

British police are continuing to investigate the crash.

