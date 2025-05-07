Morgan McLaren-Wood was injured in the crash that killed fellow Kiwi Shane Richardson. Photo / British Superbikes.

New Zealander rider Morgan McLaren-Wood, who was injured in the same crash that killed fellow Kiwi Shane Richardson, says “there was nothing anyone could do” to prevent the fatal crash.

Ricardson, 29, died alongside Owen Jenner following a devastating 11-bike collision on the first corner of a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, south of Liverpool.

McLaren-Wood, who sustained minor injuries with a sprained wrist and bruising around his back and knee, told the BBC, he was a row behind the duo when the fatal crash occurred.

“It was just chaos - there was nothing anyone could do,” McLaren-Wood told the BBC.

“There were bikes everywhere. There was nowhere for anyone to go - it’s such a tight track and there’s not really any run-off on it either.”