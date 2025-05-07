At this week’s Miami Grand Prix, Doohan collided with Liam Lawson on the opening lap, wrecking the Kiwi’s prospects for the race.

Doohan replaced Esteban Ocon, who claimed Alpine’s sole win, in Hungary in 2021.

“Franco Colapinto will be paired with Pierre Gasly from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, ahead of a new evaluation before the British Grand Prix in July,” a team statement said.

“Jack Doohan remains an integral part of the team and will be the first-choice reserve driver for this period of time.”

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix takes place on May 18.

Alpine’s team principal Oakes resigned after less than a year in the job.

“The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect,” Alpine said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Briton’s surprise exit comes only nine months since his appointment as successor to Frenchman Bruno Famin.

“As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as executive advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes,” the team statement added.

Oakes leaves his role with Alpine ninth of the 10 teams in the constructors’ world championship after six races.

“The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 constructors’ championship.

“The team will not be making any further comment,” Alpine said.

French driver Gasly has picked up all the Enstone-based team’s seven points.

Oakes’ unexpected departure is the latest chapter in a rocky time for the former Renault team.

He told AFP last November he wanted Alpine to shrug off their problems and be at “the front” of the midfield this season.

He said there were “no silver bullets”.

“I think we ultimately have to produce a better car,” the former racing driver conceded.

Next season, Renault are to stop producing F1 engines, with Alpine becoming a customer outfit for the first time since 2015, using engines supplied by Mercedes.

Oakes, the 2005 world karting champion, succeeded Famin in 2024, a month after the appointment of one of F1’s most controversial figures, 74-year-old Briatore.

Among the team’s many investors are golf superstar Rory McIlroy, former heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Ryan Reynolds, part-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham, promoted to the English Championship last month.

They will all be counting on the grid strugglers emerging from this period of turbulence to fulfil Oakes’ wish of a brighter future.

— AFP