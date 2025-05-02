The Dutch-Belgian driver, who races under the Dutch flag for Red Bull, has won four F1 World Drivers’ Championships and 64 Grands Prix.

Piquet, 36, is already a mum to daughter Penelope, who was born in 2019. Penelope’s father is Formula One driver Daniil Kyvat.

Verstappen previously told the Talking Bull podcast that seeing Piquet parent Penelope helped him feel ready to become a father.

“Luckily I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for like four years. Which has been really, really nice.

Max Verstappen races under the Dutch flag for Red Bull. Photo / Getty Images

“But yes, for sure, when it’s like, also going to be fully your own [child]... Yes, it’s going to be a different challenge. But I’m looking forward to it.”

It comes after an announcement that the Red Bull driver would not appear during a media day ahead of the Miami Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

A Red Bull spokesperson said in a statement, “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby. All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

The pair started dating in October 2020, sharing their baby news in December 2024.

Though there is an age gap of nine years between them, Piquet has said the relationship thrives as “we have a lot of understanding and support for each other”.

Piquet herself is the daughter of iconic Formula One driver Nelson Piquet, who has three Drivers’ Championships to his name.