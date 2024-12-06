Piquet later took to her Instagram Story to thank fans for their messages and to acknowledge those who found such announcements difficult.

She wrote: “Cannot express how happy we are. Thank you for all the sweet warm messages.

“I understand these announcements can be challenging for those longing for a child.

“While such news is often a joyous occasion, it can also evoke feelings of sadness, frustration, or longing in those who are struggling with this.

“If that’s you, I’m sending all my love, my deepest hugs, and magic your way.”

The couple are believed to have been dating since October 2020 but only went public with their relationship on January 1, 2021.

At the time, Verstappen and Piquet shared photos of themselves in Brazil on their respective social media accounts. The Red Bull driver wrote: “Happy New Year everyone. Let’s make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine.”

And Kelly captioned her post: “Love is what makes the world go round. Happy new year and much love #2021.(sic)”

The 35-year-old model previously dated another Formula One driver, Daniil Kyvat, and she has 5-year-old daughter Penelope with him but they split months after the little girl was born.