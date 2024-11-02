Johnson’s unexpected return – a product of the Kiwis’ injury crisis across the spine – was a major boost, given his experience and ability. But it has also been memorable for Johnson.

“I probably forgot how unique and special this space is,” admitted Johnson. “I’ve always held it as the top tier, lots of things [from this camp] I’m going to hold on to for a lifetime.”

Johnson is playing relatively free of pressure and expectation, quite a novelty compared to most of his career, due to the circumstances that led to this unlikely comeback. But it is also a nice touch – for a player who has given so much to the sport – that Johnson can finish in this fashion, in his first stint with the Kiwis since 2019.

“It’s a little bit different,” said Johnson. “I’m done with all the farewells and the emotional stuff. This wasn’t even meant to happen. I’m just loving being in the moment, being present and taking it all in, not having to overthink it.”

He had been satisfied with his international career – “I didn’t need this. I was very content with how things finished up”, and was happy to pass the baton to the likes of Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown. It does feel different to other occasions – especially in the 2014-15 era, when there was so much focus on Johnson - and he is pleased this camp “hasn’t been about that, not for me or the boys anyway”.

“I just get to come in here and do my job,” said Johnson. “Add the value I can add, have fun doing it and the outcome will be the outcome.”

But Johnson is way more than just a cog in the wheel and his exit is still a major storyline. It’s also a time to look back. Johnson has played the majority of his 33 test matches overseas – but there have been home highlights.

Shaun Johnson makes a break for the Kiwis during the 2014 Four Nations final in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He nominated the 2014 Four Nations tournament, where the Kiwis enjoyed tough wins in Whangarei (Samoa) and Dunedin (England), before an outstanding personal and collective display in the final in Wellington against the Kangaroos, as his favourite memory. His 2012 debut at Eden Park and an epic battle against Tonga in 2019 – “after what they had done to us at the World Cup a year earlier” – were also vivid.

“I love wearing the jersey, love what it means, what it represents and who it can potentially inspire,” Johnson said.

And his teammates have loved having him around.

“We admired him from afar,” said centre Matt Timoko. “Coming into this camp he has brought a sense of calmness into our play and our structure.”

Skipper James Fisher-Harris lauded the leadership given to a mainly young group.

“He has been around the game a long time, still a really good player and heaps of energy,” said Fisher-Harris. “How special is it for us, to get to play the last games alongside SJ?”

Although he’s satisfied with his output last week in Christchurch – “I’m travelling pretty well” – Johnson expects more this time, from the team and himself. The Kiwis will need an extra edge against a Tongan side that impressed in the 18-0 defeat to the Kangaroos in Brisbane.

The Kiwis received an extra boost on Friday night, with 1980s legend Mark Graham and fellow Kiwis great Ruben Wiki overseeing the jersey presentations. Both inspire great reverence, particularly Graham, who went through so much for the Kiwis cause and also blazed a trail for New Zealanders in the Winfield Cup.p.

Coach Stacey Jones believes the Kiwis are on course – “we weren’t far off [last week]. There has been plenty of focus on defence, as well as refining the attack, which was a “little bit clunky” in Christchurch. Jones wants to improved positioning and communication and hopes hooker Phoenix Crossland and five eighth Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad can be more involved on the playmaking side.

“He was a pioneer,” said Fisher-Harris. “I’ve heard a lot of stories. A legend of the game, how he went about things.”

