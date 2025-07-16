Advertisement
Updated

NZ women’s sports coverage rises with success in Olympics and T20 World Cup – LockerRoom

By Suzanne McFadden
LockerRoom·
8 mins to read

Lydia Ko (left), Caitlin Clark, Amelia Kerr and Michaela Brake. Photo / NZME

Suzanne McFadden for LockerRoom

The dominance of New Zealand’s female athletes at the Paris Olympics, alongside the White Ferns’ unexpected success at last year’s T20 World Cup, has helped lift coverage of women’s sport in New Zealand to a level that sports leaders hope will be the new norm.

The

