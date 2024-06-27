The All Whites barely broke a sweat against Tahiti. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites have hammered Tahiti 5-0 in Port Vila, Vanuatu to cruise into the OFC Nations Cup final.

Finn Surman opened the scoring for the Kiwis just eight minutes into the first half and from then the All Whites controlled the match.

Kosta Barbarouses and Ben Waine both scored braces as the New Zealand side were able to travel up the field with very little resistance from the Tahitians.

Of concern though will be Tim Payne’s injury, he was forced from the field after just 22 minutes and did not return so the All Whites will wait on his fitness ahead of the final.

The other semifinal sees Fiji take on tournament hosts Vanuatu later on Thursday to decide who will meet New Zealand in the final.