The All Whites will play the 11th ranked men's team, United States of America. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

New Zealand Football has confirmed the second All Whites fixture of the September international window, with the team set to take on the 11th ranked Americans on 10 September in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The game comes three days after Darren Bazeley’s side faces Mexico (Fifa rank 15) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and means Aotearoa New Zealand will face two of the three Fifa World Cup 2026 co-hosts in succession.

The games are the final international friendlies the team will play before starting their Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign in October and November.

All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley said: “Our strategy is centered around making sure we are in the best place to qualify for, and then compete at, the Fifa World Cup 2026, so locking in games against two of the co-hosts, in one of the countries the tournament is going to be based, is really good preparation for us, especially ahead of starting our qualifying campaign in October.