Home / Sport / Football / All Whites

All Whites v USA: New Zealand to take on Fifa World Cup co-hosts in Cincinnati

RNZ
2 mins to read
The All Whites will play the 11th ranked men's team, United States of America. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

New Zealand Football has confirmed the second All Whites fixture of the September international window, with the team set to take on the 11th ranked Americans on 10 September in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The game comes three days after Darren Bazeley’s side faces Mexico (Fifa rank 15) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and means Aotearoa New Zealand will face two of the three Fifa World Cup 2026 co-hosts in succession.

The games are the final international friendlies the team will play before starting their Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign in October and November.

All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley said: “Our strategy is centered around making sure we are in the best place to qualify for, and then compete at, the Fifa World Cup 2026, so locking in games against two of the co-hosts, in one of the countries the tournament is going to be based, is really good preparation for us, especially ahead of starting our qualifying campaign in October.

“With the OFC Men’s Nations Cup, the Olympics for a number of our players, these two games in the USA, and then Fifa World Cup qualifying, we have a big second half of the year, but I know our players are ready for it and excited about the journey we are on together as a team.”

The All Whites are currently in Vanuatu at the OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024, where they face Tahiti in the semi-finals on Thursday, after finishing top of Group A with a 3-0 win over Solomon Islands and a 4-0 victory over the hosts.

Match details: September Fifa international window

8 September 2024 KO 1pm NZT (7 September KO 6pm local time)

All Whites vs Mexico

International Friendly

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California.

11 September 2024 KO 11am NZT (10 September 7pm local time)

All Whites vs USA

International Friendly

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.


