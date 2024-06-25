Advertisement
Euro 2024: Austria top group after beating Netherlands, France finish second

AP
2 mins to read
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria. Photo / AP

Austria 3 Netherlands 2

France 1 Poland 1

- Austria top group with six points

- France finish second after being held to draw with Poland

- Netherlands still advance after third place in Group C

Marcel Sabitzer scored late for Austria to advance to the knockout stage of the European Championship with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands today.

The Austrians needed a point to be sure of progress and got off to a great start with Dutch forward Donyell Malen scoring an own goal in the sixth minute.

First-half substitute Xavi Simons set up Cody Gapko to equalize two minutes after the break, but Romano Schmid headed Austria back in front in the 59th.

Memphis Depay equalized with a brilliant finish in the 75th, though he had to endure a VAR check as referee Ivan Kruzliak felt he handled the ball. The check found Depay hadn’t.

But Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead two minutes later with a fierce strike from a difficult angle.

It proved to be the winner despite a frenetic finale with chances at both ends.

Austria topped Group D thanks to France drawing with Poland 1-1 in the other game. Both France and the Netherlands were already assured of progress thanks to results in other games.


