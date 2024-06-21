The All Whites overpowered Vanuatu at the Oceania Nations Cup. Photo / OFC Media via Phototek

The All Whites have continued their seamless progression at the Oceania Nations Cup, with a dominant 4-0 win over Vanuatu on Friday.

It was a tougher test than the opening match against the Solomon Islands, with the co-hosts showing plenty of verve in front of a packed home crowd. But New Zealand’s overall quality and experience shone through, in a performance of control and cohesion.

The All Whites led 2-0 at halftime – thanks to a Max Mata header and a Brian Kaltak own goal – before sweet strikes from Eli Just and Ben Old in the second period. Just was an attacking standout, with two assists, though coach Darren Bazeley will be especially satisfied with the defensive discipline and organisation that negated the Vanuatu threat.

Captain Libby Cacace gave his usual tireless display, while Alex Rufer and Cameron Howieson were impressive as midfield anchors.

The result seals New Zealand’s spot at the top of group A. They should face either Tahiti or Papua New Guinea in the semifinal next Wednesday.

Vanuatu, ranked 63 places lower than the All Whites, were considerable underdogs. The vast majority of their squad are drawn from their domestic league, with three others playing in the lower tiers of Australian football.

Captain Kaltak is the flagbearer, after two outstanding seasons with the Central Coast Mariners. They mostly gave a good account of themselves, before running out of steam midway through the second half.

New Zealand's Kosta Barbarouses celebrates, despite his goal being called offside against Vanuatu. Photo / OFC Media via Phototek

The All Whites were tidy and efficient. They were again profligate with chances but otherwise continue to build into the tournament and managed the game well after going ahead.

Bazeley made three changes to the starting XI. Max Crocombe was given the nod in goal, with Cacace and Mata also introduced in place of Sam Sutton and Ben Waine. The first goal was a product of quick thinking by Cacace.

With the defenders expecting a cross, Cacace instead played in Just, whose precise ball was headed home by Mata. The striker, confirmed as an Auckland FC player this month, took advantage of poor marking for his first senior international goal.

Mata was close minutes later, after a back pass went badly wrong, but was denied by a swift intervention by goalkeeper Timothy Boulet. Mata made amends midway through the half, reacting quickest to a loose ball after Old had made inroads and his flicked shot deflecting off Kaltak into the goal. It came at the right time as the home side had enjoyed some momentum.

The All Whites should have extended their advantage before halftime. Kosta Barbarouses had the ball in the net but was adjudged narrowly offside, while Mata hit the crossbar from close range.

Vanuatu had their moments in the first half, with Crocombe alert twice to shut down dangerous situations.

The match lost some intensity after the interval, as Vanuatu started to lose their shape. A long-range effort from Eli Just arrowed into the right-hand corner and made the game safe with 30 minutes to play.

It was reward for an energetic effort from the 24-year-old in his roving midfield role. Old added the final flourish, with a deft finish from an acute angle, after being set up by Just, to open his international account.

All Whites 4 (Max Mata 10′, Brian Kaltak 26′ own goal, Elijah Just 63′, Ben Old 78′ ) Vanuatu 0

Halftime: 2-0