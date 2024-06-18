Kosta Barbarouses (right) celebrates a goal in the All Whites' 3-0 win over the Solomon Islands. Photo / New Zealand Football

All Whites 3 Solomon Islands 0

- Ben Waine scored twice early on, with Kosta Barbarouses adding a third before halftime.

- Despite missing key players, the New Zealand team advanced to the semifinals effortlessly.

- Darren Bazeley’s team will face co-hosts Vanuatu on Friday to decide top spot in group A.

The All Whites have made an impressive start to their 2024 Oceania Nations Cup campaign, with a comfortable 3-0 win over the Solomon Islands today in Vanuatu.

Despite missing numerous frontliners, including Chris Wood, Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell and Michael Boxall, the New Zealand side were still far too good, mostly untroubled defensively and creating plenty of opportunities on attack.

At the Port Vila stadium, two early goals from Ben Waine settled any nerves, with captain Kosta Barbarouses also on the scoresheet. Coach Darren Bazeley was also able to dish out caps to six debutants, including recently signed AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Alex Paulsen.

The result means that the All Whites have already sealed their place in the semifinals – after one match – as the earlier withdrawal of New Caledonia reduced their group to three teams.

Bazeley’s team will face co-hosts Vanuatu, who edged the Solomon Islands 1-0 last weekend, on Friday to decide top spot in group A.

It’s not always easy to assess matches against Oceania nations, given it is such a different challenge to most opposition from other confederations. The Solomons Islands (world No 132) struggled with their defensive organisation but this was still a pleasing performance from the 104th-ranked All Whites.

They were calm in possession – though occasionally too casual with their passing - kept their shape well and negated the counter-attacking threat of the Solomons. They also managed their energy and output in the hot, humid conditions. The only disappointment was the end product; while the goals were well taken, they were profligate with other chances, which would have been costly against better opposition.

Within the new-look squad, it was dramatically reshaped starting XI. Paulsen had his first senior start in goal, while Sam Sutton was another debutant.

There were eight current or former Wellington Phoenix players, with Finn Surman, Alex Rufer, Barbarouses and Waine included in the spine.

The first goal – in the sixth minute – was an emphatic finish from Waine. The ball fell to the Plymouth Argyle striker via a deflection, before he held off his marker then blasted home from a narrow angle.

He doubled the score five minutes later, with a neat volley from a Tim Payne cross, after the fullback was released by an angled Rufer pass. Barbarouses killed any chance – albeit remote – of a Solomon Islands comeback in first-half injury time, prodding home from close range after the Island team failed to deal with an Elijah Just corner.

The Solomons Islands had some promising moments with their quick transition, though Paulsen wasn’t tested until the final minute of the match, when Raphael Lea’i hit the post after breaking through. A decent appeal for a penalty late in the first half – after a Rufer body block in the area – was waved away, though may have been examined closer if VAR was being used at this tournament.

Earlier, Waine was denied a hat-trick by an acrobatic Phillip Mango save, while Barbarouses blasted over from the edge of the area. Bazeley emptied his bench in the second half, with substitutes Jesse Randall, Oskar van Hattum, Lukas Kelly-Heald and Finn Conchie all getting their first taste at this level, though the All Whites looked content to conserve their advantage – and their lead – managing the match to the finish.

All Whites 3 (Ben Waine 6, 11, Kosta Barbarouses 45 + 3) Solomon Islands 0

Halftime 3-0