All Whites captain Chris Wood has tied the knot. Photo / Instagram

All Whites captain Chris Wood has tied the knot, as he and partner Emma were wed in a lavish ceremony on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Wood, 32, is an absentee from New Zealand’s campaign at the Oceania Nations Cup in order to get married, before his English Premier League commitments resume with Nottingham Forest in August.

In a post on Instagram, Emma Wood (nee Lovell) shared an image of the pair’s nuptials, with the caption “Mr and Mrs Wood”.

All Whites defender Tommy Smith was also present, as Wood’s best man after signing to join Auckland FC from next season.

Wood is coming off equalling his career-best season with Nottingham Forest, where he scored 14 goals to keep his side in the Premier League.

The Kiwi’s teammates were quick to respond to his wedding.

“Congrats to you both,” wrote midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

“Amazing!!! Congratulations guys,” added Anthony Elanga.

Nottingham Forest’s official account wrote “Many congratulations”.

In Wood’s absence, the All Whites opened their Oceania Nations Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over the Solomon Islands earlier this week.







