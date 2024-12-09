Even if they instead discovered a rank turner, curtailing Southee’s retirement tour would be bold.

The 35-year-old has pulled on a black cap 393 times across formats, collecting 389 test wickets since his 2008 debut to sit behind only Sir Richard Hadlee. Players of such esteem generally decide when they have sent down their last delivery, as Gary Stead acknowledged the morning after his side’s 323-run humbling in Wellington.

“Tim Southee has made the decision that it’s on his terms when he wants to go out of the game,” said the coach.

A spinner’s paradise would be required before Stead and Tom Latham even considered overturning that decision – not a ground where only two wickets have fallen to spin in two Plunket Shield games this season.

“Once we get up there and have a look at the pitch, then we’ll make those decisions,” Stead said. “Both Tim and Kane [Williamson] played on the wicket [in the Plunket Shield], so they will certainly have an idea of how that looked and they’ll be able to give Tom and I a good understanding.”

Southee’s feedback from that November appearance for Northern Districts is unlikely to focus too closely on the two wickets he collected across 24 overs, a trio of seam teammates chiming in with the other 18 Auckland scalps.

Being the fourth-most threatening member of an attack is nothing new for a bowler who has played 12 tests since he last claimed more than two wickets in a match. That status has been clear throughout the England series, with Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke and Nathan Smith each proving more problematic to the touring batters.

But with the uncapped Jacob Duffy having made way for Mitchell Santner – with Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears both rehabilitating injuries – Southee remains one of only four seamers in the squad. On a Seddon Park pitch that calls for four seamers, that will be sufficient for Southee to make a final bow.

There had been more intrigue in the batting order until Blundell’s bat and Conway’s baby removed all doubt. Will Young will open the batting with Tom Latham, the player of the series in India making a popular return.

Blundell would almost certainly have retained his spot regardless of whether Jacob Bethell had completed a catch that would have given the wicketkeeper a second duck of the series. England proved quite content in shifting a top-order batter down the order and giving him the gloves the New Zealand selectors would never be so adventurous.

Conway, though, could have been in trouble if not for the unexpected paternity leave.

Young’s mediocre past record as an opener has been deployed in argument against breaking up the Latham-Conway partnership. But that reasoning became increasingly flawed with every failure from the incumbents.

Latham and Conway are without a 100-run stand since England’s last visit to begin 2023, this year recording fewer in double figures (eight) than single (10). The skipper was never going to drop himself – as Southee showed during his final series in charge in Sri Lanka – while Conway followed 11 with a duck in Wellington.

Choosing to stay there is a blessing for the family, for the deserving Young, and for the selectors.

