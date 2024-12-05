Sir Richard Hadlee (left) and Brendon McCullum with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The first 11 players – seven men and four women – to be inducted into New Zealand Cricket’s hall of fame have been announced.

As the Basin Reserve prepares to play host to the Black Caps and England over the next five days, Wellington’s New Zealand Cricket Museum will also induct the foundation members of the hall of fame.

An exhibit of the 11 inductees, including portraits and interactive biographies for fans to engage with, will be on display at the museum.

An alliance between New Zealand Cricket, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) and the New Zealand Cricket Museum, the hall of fame seeks to immortalise the country’s greatest cricketers, so players and fans of today can feel a sense of identity and a connection to those who have gone before them.

The rules require inductees to have played for New Zealand and to have been retired for at least five years, with criteria weighted in favour of performance, leadership and influence.