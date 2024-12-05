Mitchell Santner's appeal for a recall was denied. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will stick with a four-prong seam attack and play an unchanged XI in the second cricket test against England at the Basin Reserve.

After suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the first test at Hagley Oval last week, New Zealand’s hopes of winning the series will depend on a quick recovery in Wellington, where the match starts on Friday.

But rather than turn to the recalled Mitchell Santner, who would have offered a fulltime spin option in his first action since claiming 13 wickets in Pune, the selectors will continue with four seamers after assessing the Basin pitch.

It’s a venue that took turn when Australia visited in March, with Nathan Lyon earning a match haul of 10 wickets while allrounder Glenn Phillips took 5-45 in Australia’s second innings. But that came at the end of the summer, when warmer and drier weather can make spin more prominent, while the Black Caps will this time be hoping seam-friendly conditions persist throughout the match.

The New Zealand attack created ample opportunities as England racked up 499 in the first innings of the first test, with eight dropped catches dooming their chances before the tourists easily completed a chase of 104.