Black Caps v England

Black Caps v England: New Zealand to play unchanged XI in second test at Basin Reserve

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Mitchell Santner's appeal for a recall was denied. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will stick with a four-prong seam attack and play an unchanged XI in the second cricket test against England at the Basin Reserve.

After suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the first test at Hagley Oval last week, New Zealand’s hopes of winning the series will depend on a quick recovery in Wellington, where the match starts on Friday.

But rather than turn to the recalled Mitchell Santner, who would have offered a fulltime spin option in his first action since claiming 13 wickets in Pune, the selectors will continue with four seamers after assessing the Basin pitch.

It’s a venue that took turn when Australia visited in March, with Nathan Lyon earning a match haul of 10 wickets while allrounder Glenn Phillips took 5-45 in Australia’s second innings. But that came at the end of the summer, when warmer and drier weather can make spin more prominent, while the Black Caps will this time be hoping seam-friendly conditions persist throughout the match.

The New Zealand attack created ample opportunities as England racked up 499 in the first innings of the first test, with eight dropped catches dooming their chances before the tourists easily completed a chase of 104.

Matt Henry picked up five wickets in the match while debutant Nathan Smith would have had more than three in the first innings on a better day for his fielders. The Wellingtonian had loomed as the most likely omission if Santner were included, with Will O’Rourke offering extra pace and Tim Southee playing his final series before retirement.

That may seem to some a sentimental selection but this Black Caps team have traditionally maintained faith in experienced veterans. It’s a similar story in the batting order, where no room can be found for Will Young.

The player of the series in New Zealand’s sweep of India was in the first test replaced by Kane Williamson, who responded with two half-centuries. With Young having in the past proved less effective while opening the batting, there was no chance the struggling partnership of Tom Latham and Devon Conway would be broken up.

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are safe in the middle order, Phillips will again play as a batting allrounder, while a woefully out-of-form Tom Blundell has the backing of his captain and coach as the best wicketkeeper in the country.

England will also remain unchanged, having shifted a specialist batter into the wicketkeeping role for the first test. Ollie Pope took the gloves and moved from No 3 to No 6 to replace the injured Jordan Cox in Christchurch, a line-up that will continue in Wellington despite wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson joining the squad.

The Alternative Commentary Collective is covering every home Black Caps this summer. Listen to live commentary here.

