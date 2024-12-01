This loss was less much surprising than the three suffered by the hosts in that series. England were the better team when they toured in 2023, and although they subsequently lost James Anderson and Stuart Broad to retirement, conditions like this week in Christchurch still suited their strengths.

But it will still sting a home side for whom that is also ostensibly true.

New Zealand’s record in front of their fans may make some want to avert their eyes. Since winning the inaugural WTC in 2021, they have won seven and lost six tests in this country, with two of those victories coming against a second-string South Africa.

The numbers will get worse unless improvements are found before the second test starts on Friday at the Basin Reserve

This test began with too many batters giving away their wicket in decent conditions on day one, denying the chance to build a total that would dictate the rest of the match.

Bad become ugly when eight catches were grassed as England were granted complete control, with Kiwi killer Harry Brook put down five times while marching to 171.

Requiring a platform from which to work steadily towards survival, both Tom Latham and Devon Conway departed for single figures, while Tom Blundell’s golden duck dropped his average to 13.5 in his last 14 tests.

What happened on day four had no bearing on the result, but to briefly recap: Daryl Mitchell’s typically gritty 84 came in vain, the last flicker of hope dimmed when Brydon Carse ended Nathan Smith’s debut with 24 runs and 3-181, figures depressed by his fielders.

Carse completed his first career five-wicket bag, then his maiden 10-wicket haul, while Tim Southee moved closer to ending his test career with one round number at least, cracking two sixes to take his tally to 95.

The veteran was unable to add to his 387 wickets as England raced to their paltry target, leaving a steep climb to become the second New Zealander to reach 400. Southee needs 13 more in two tests; he’s collected his last 13 in nine.

Mitchell Santner will join the squad for Wellington and Hamilton, but if the spinner is included for the first time since taking 13 wickets in Pune, Smith will likely be the unlucky omission.

Other alterations seem unlikely. The clamour will grow for Will Young to be reinstated after earning player of the series in India, but unless he learns how to keep wicket, there remains no room in the lineup.

The Black Caps, as is their wont, will maintain faith in the players they have, hoping that faith is repaid upon return to the scene of their famous one-run win over England in 2023.

