By Andrew Alderson at Hagley Oval
The start to the third day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand has been sullied by the alleged theft of camera equipment from the commentary box of visiting broadcasters Talksport.
The crime is understood to have occurred overnight at the Hagley Oval ground, and was discovered upon arrival this morning.
Talksport cricket editor Jon Norman released a video talking about the incident on social media with former test bowler and fellow commentator Steve Harmison.
Norman said it was a sour note to start the day.