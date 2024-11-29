At that juncture, Southee, Boult and Wagner formed the core, eventually going on to play as a trio in 40 tests. Southee took 182 wickets at 25.67, Boult took 182 wickets at 25.16 and Wagner snared 171 wickets at 25.91 during their tenure. They became almost indispensable to the XI. In terms of national institutions, you’d have had more chance of changing the Country Calendar theme tune.

Yet, by the summer of 2024-25, freelancer Trent Boult has been overlooked for test selection since 2022, Wagner was ushered into the departure lounge in February and Southee is on his valedictory tour.

The second day of the first fixture against England at Christchurch marked a stride towards a revamped bowling era.

All-rounder Nathan Smith eked out two wickets from the first nine legitimate deliveries of his red-ball career, with fellow debutant Jacob Bethell caught behind for 10 and Joe Root chopping on for a duck.

He could’ve had more, if Harry Brook had been snaffled by Glenn Phillips at gully on 18, or Tom Latham at first slip on 41, or Latham again at short cover with Stokes on 30.

Smith’s relaxed and controlled run-up, coupled with a powerful right shoulder and whippy follow-through to extract pace in the mid-130km/h range, belied a recovery from two back stress fractures.

He’s the latest addition to New Zealand’s pace anthology.

Matt Henry is the new attack leader but, at 32, his contribution must be cherished for what he has already delivered since the world championship triumph.

In contrast, Will O’Rourke at 23 has a vast career in front of him with his ruthless pace, bounce and carry.

Ben Sears should follow suit after a spirited five-wicket match haul in his maiden cap against Australia last summer. The 26-year-old is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Similarly, 29-year-old Jamieson will return when he recovers from his latest back stress fracture. The fastest New Zealand bowler to 50 test wickets last played for the Black Caps in February against South Africa.

Enough evidence was on show, despite six spilled catches in the field, to suggest the bowling future holds promise.