Both were treasured occasions, the same with a trio of ODIs in which Latham led out his country in the Garden City. But any past experience will surely be incomparable to tomorrow.

“It’s really special,” Latham said. “Whenever you play at home, it’s always special. The guys love playing at their home grounds and the places they’re familiar with.

“I have been fortunate enough to lead this team out on Hagley Oval before and it’s always a proud moment and certainly one I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.

“With this series here and the way we went in India, cricket’s riding a bit of a high at the moment, so hopefully we can keep entertaining. I’m sure the next five days will bring plenty of that.”

Latham would have struggled little when settling on the XI charged with producing that entertainment. Kane Williamson’s recovery from a groin strain guaranteed he would return in place of the luckless Will Young, while Nathan Smith’s batting ability made him the logical choice ahead of Jacob Duffy as the fourth seamer.

On the former selection, the skipper was “gutted for Youngy” but excited by the replacement, emphasising that only a player of Williamson’s calibre would see the player of the series in India omitted.

“He’s a great team man and certainly done nothing wrong,” Latham said. “It was a tough decision to make but when you’re in those positions where you have to make tough calls it means your team is in a good spot.”

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in the nets at Hagley Oval. Photo / Photosport

If Young’s exclusion was unfortunate, the opposite was true for Smith. The reigning New Zealand domestic player of the year bowled his way into contention with 33 wickets in last season’s Plunket Shield, adept either with the new ball or the No 8 role in which he will debut.

“He can move the ball both ways in the air and hit the wicket reasonably hard,” Latham said. “I think he balances our bowling attack quite nicely with the other three guys. And he can bat a little bit, which certainly helps the balance of our side.

“He’s produced results over a period of time for Wellington, been domestic player of the year, and it’s great to have someone like that who’s earned his spot and deserves to be in this XI.”

Latham and his team have earned the heroes’ welcome they will receive on the first morning, the magnitude of their achievement only enhanced by India’s subsequent thumping of Australia.

Now, the new captain must find the mix of moving past that result while not altogether banishing it from memory.

“It’s about trying to take as much confidence as we can from that series,” he said. “The way we played, the approach we tried to take into that series in conditions that were tough, knowing we can do it all around the world is the confidence we need to take into here.

“And it’s nice coming home into familiar conditions – Hagley, first up, somewhere we’ve played reasonably well in the past. The guys are looking forward to getting out in front of a packed house.”

New Zealand team to play England in first test:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke.

