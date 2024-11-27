The 32-year-old has previously captained the Black Caps in three tests at Hagley Oval, but not like this. Not in the fulltime role, in front of a full house, with a momentous sweep over India fresh in the mind and victory over England essential to continue a late charge towards the World Test Championship final.
Those earlier matches brought mixed results. In the first against Bangladesh in January 2022, Latham made 252 – his second-highest test score – to win the test and save the series. In the third against South Africa a month later, Latham collected one run as a chance was lost for a maiden series triumph over the Proteas.
“With this series here and the way we went in India, cricket’s riding a bit of a high at the moment, so hopefully we can keep entertaining. I’m sure the next five days will bring plenty of that.”
Latham would have struggled little when settling on the XI charged with producing that entertainment. Kane Williamson’s recovery from a groin strain guaranteed he would return in place of the luckless Will Young, while Nathan Smith’s batting ability made him the logical choice ahead of Jacob Duffy as the fourth seamer.
On the former selection, the skipper was “gutted for Youngy” but excited by the replacement, emphasising that only a player of Williamson’s calibre would see the player of the series in India omitted.
“He’s a great team man and certainly done nothing wrong,” Latham said. “It was a tough decision to make but when you’re in those positions where you have to make tough calls it means your team is in a good spot.”
If Young’s exclusion was unfortunate, the opposite was true for Smith. The reigning New Zealand domestic player of the year bowled his way into contention with 33 wickets in last season’s Plunket Shield, adept either with the new ball or the No 8 role in which he will debut.
“He can move the ball both ways in the air and hit the wicket reasonably hard,” Latham said. “I think he balances our bowling attack quite nicely with the other three guys. And he can bat a little bit, which certainly helps the balance of our side.
“He’s produced results over a period of time for Wellington, been domestic player of the year, and it’s great to have someone like that who’s earned his spot and deserves to be in this XI.”
Latham and his team have earned the heroes’ welcome they will receive on the first morning, the magnitude of their achievement only enhanced by India’s subsequent thumping of Australia.
Now, the new captain must find the mix of moving past that result while not altogether banishing it from memory.
“It’s about trying to take as much confidence as we can from that series,” he said. “The way we played, the approach we tried to take into that series in conditions that were tough, knowing we can do it all around the world is the confidence we need to take into here.