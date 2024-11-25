David was the craftsman who designed the Tangiwai Shield, for New Zealand v South Africa tests, last summer.

The bat gifted by the Thorpe family (a Kookaburra) is the one with which the England batsman scored his first two centuries against New Zealand, in consecutive tests in 1997, while the one donated by the Crowe family was the GM with which Martin scored his century at Lord’s in 1994.

Graham Thorpe raises his bat during the test win over the Black Caps in 2002. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Cricket chief executive officer Scott Weenink said it was fitting the stories and memories of both players would be kept alive through the newly named trophy.

“Today’s generation of players are standing on the shoulders of those who went before them, players like Graham and Martin,” said Weenink.

“It’s good that we recognise this and respect their legacy.

“Both those players were seriously good batsmen who understood the game intimately – they commanded respect wherever they went.”

Richard Gould, CEO of the ECB, said: “Martin and Graham are two legends of the game, and it is fitting that test series between our two men’s sides will now be contested in their name.

“It’s heartbreaking to have lost both men so early, but by honouring them in this way I hope we can help ensure the memories and legacies of two of our nations’ finest cricketers live on long into the future.”

Thorpe, who debuted in 1993 and played 100 tests, was a constant needle in the side of the New Zealand teams, against whom he scored four centuries and averaged 53. He died earlier this year, aged 55.

Crowe scored five centuries against England, including 142 at Lord’s in his last visit. He died in 2016, aged 53.

The Crowe-Thorpe Trophy will be unveiled by Deb Crowe (Martin’s sister) and former England test captain Michael Atherton on the ground ahead of the national anthems on Thursday.