Graham Thorpe scored 200 not out against the Black Caps in 2002. Photo / Photosport 045401

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Thorpe won 100 Test caps during a stellar England career and was regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, with his international exploits running alongside a 17-year spell with his county side Surrey.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away,” the ECB said.

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death. More than one of England’s finest ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

“His skill was unquestioned and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.