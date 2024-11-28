Advertisement
Black Caps v England: Tom Latham’s day-one heroics a turning point for New Zealand captain – Andrew Alderson

Andrew Alderson
After recording their greatest series win without the services of their best player, the Black Caps were once again left grateful for the bat of Kane Williamson. Video / Sky Sport
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Black Caps captain Tom Latham led from the front on the series’ opening day.
  • New Zealand were asked to bat on a treacherous-looking wicket after losing the toss.
  • Latham is leading New Zealand for the first time as fulltime captain in a home series.

New Zealand fans can doff their black caps to captain Tom Latham’s performance on the opening day of the first test against England.

His 47 runs off 54 balls was exactly the tonic the hosts needed to establish themselves in the series

