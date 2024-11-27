Live updates of day one of the opening test between the Black Caps and England at Hagley Oval.

Listen to live commentary by the Alternative Commentary Collective and follow ball-by-ball updates below.

The Black Caps have played England 112 times in tests since 1930, the first test being in Christchurch in 1930. On home soil, New Zealand have won seven of 53 tests. But since 2002 it’s been less one-sided with the Black Caps holding a 5-4 advantage with five draws.

The hosts head into the series sitting fourth on the World Test Championship table with a winning percentage of 54.55. The Black Caps can finish as high as 64.29 with a 3-0 series win. England are sixth on 40.79 and can only finish as high as 48.86 with a 3-0 sweep.

What time is New Zealand vs England?

The first ball will be bowled at 11am on Thursday.

New Zealand vs England coverage?

The Alternative Commentary Collective is covering every home Black Caps this summer. Listen to live commentary here.

Test series schedule

1st test, Christchurch, November 28-December 2

2nd test, Wellington, December 6-10

3rd test, Hamilton, December 14-18

Previous test form

New Zealand: W, W, W, L, L

England: L, L, W, L, W

(Most recent first)

New Zealand vs England - last five test results

Feb 2023, Wellington - Black Caps won by one run

Feb 2023, Mount Maunganui - England won by 267 runs

June 2022, Leeds - England won by seven wickets

June 2022, Nottingham - England won by five wickets

June 2022, Lord’s - England won by five wickets

New Zealand side to face England

1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O’Rourke.

England side to face New Zealand

1 ⁠Zak Crawley, 2⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett, 3⁠ ⁠Jacob Bethell, 4⁠ ⁠Joe Root, 5 ⁠Harry Brook, 6⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope (wk), 7⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes (capt), 8⁠ ⁠Chris Woakes, 9⁠ ⁠Gus Atkinson, 10⁠ ⁠Brydon Carse, 11⁠ ⁠Shoaib Bashir.

TAB odds

New Zealand $1.87 England $2.10 Draw $11.50

The Black Caps haven’t drawn a test at home since the 2019 test against England in Hamilton, when Root made 226. Since then the Black Caps have played 18 tests at home without a draw.

Ones to watch

Tim Southee

He started and will end his test career against England. He’s taken 72 career wickets against England in 19 tests, at a bowling average of 34.81. With New Zealand expected to play four seamers, he will be sharing the load and possibly the wickets. He needs 15 wickets in the series to be the second New Zealander to reach 400.

Daryl Mitchell

Unwanted by the IPL teams, Mitchell returns to a test ground he has scored two of his five centuries to date. He averages 58.82 with two tons and three half-centuries at his home ground Hagley Oval.

Joe Root

The England number four will be playing his 150th test, despite starting his test career four years after Southee, who has played 104 tests. Root averages 59.75 in New Zealand with two centuries including 226 in 2019. He’s on a streak of three straight 50s against New Zealand including two scores of 153 not out and 95 in the last test at the Basin Reserve.

Gus Atkinson

It’s been a while since an England touring team didn’t feature either Stuart Broad or Jimmy Anderson, so up steps Atkinson who will have the new ball in his hand. Since making his debut in July, in three series he’s taken 40 wickets at an average of 21.32. The New Zealand conditions should suit him.