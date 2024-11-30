Advertisement
Black Caps v England: New Zealand’s chances might have literally slipped through their fingers - Andrew Alderson

Andrew Alderson
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Black Caps bowler Nathan Smith stands dejected after a chance to dismiss England's Ben Stokes. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

THREE KEY THINGS

  • The Black Caps put down eight catches in England’s first innings
  • The visitors held a big lead after finally being dismissed for 499
  • The Black Caps are just four runs ahead at 155-6 in their second innings

By Andrew Alderson in Christchurch

Any chance of New Zealand winning the first cricket test against England at Christchurch might have literally slipped through the Black Caps’ hands.

Eight spilt catches during the visitors’ innings of 499 made for a galling spectacle, especially given

