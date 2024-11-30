Surety under the high ball, in the slips and close in front of the wicket were all subject to lapses at times and such butterfingered problems need addressing.

Two of the country’s best fielding practitioners in Latham and Phillips plopping three chances apiece would raise even the most botoxed eyebrows. Only the most uncharitable of followers would consider there’s a lack of effort or application, so perhaps the issue becomes psychological.

Coach Gary Stead will presumably be collating an inventory list for practice next week at the Basin Reserve that might start something like this…

Slip cradle Crazy catch – insane side where possible Chalk Eye charts

The numbers will make fans wince.

If Brook had been pouched by Phillips in the gully on 18 off Nathan Smith, the hosts could have saved themselves 153 runs. Further acts of local hospitality were offered when he reached 41 (Latham at slip), 70 (Devon Conway at deep mid-wicket), 106 (Tom Blundell down the legside) and 147 (Phillips at gully again).

Likewise, Ben Stokes added 50 to his 30 after Latham coughed up a chance at short cover; Ben Duckett rustled a further 21 to his 25 after the New Zealand skipper leaked a low chance in the slips off Matt Henry; and Brydon Carse on six issued a swirling steepler to Phillips at backward point before punishing 27 more runs.

In NCEA terms, let’s show our working: 153 + 50 + 21 + 27 = 251 conceded runs. England’s total 499 – 251 = 248. That would’ve made a first-innings lead of 100, not a deficit of 151. Granted, not every catch can be taken, and some of those offered were tricky, but they made for definitive moments.

By way of balance, who knows how much angst fans were spared by Phillips’ candidate for catch-of-the summer to remove Ollie Pope for 77. His one-handed dive to his right at gully broke up the 151-run fifth-wicket stand with Brook. That showcased athleticism of the highest order, setting the bar for what the Black Caps require.