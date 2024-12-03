With both sides having relocated to Wellington for the second test, beginning on Friday, the Black Caps will have to consider if they want to make changes to an XI that ultimately fell short in Christchurch.
While the Basin Reserve has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for seam bowlers, its last test match did flip the script.
Earlier this year, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 10/108 as New Zealand crashed to a 172-run defeat, making a mockery of the green pitch that greeted both teams on day one. That same test saw spinner Glenn Phillips take 5/45 in Australia’s second innings.
However, that came at the end of New Zealand’s summer, as opposed to the start, where warmer and dryer weather can see spin come to the fore.
If the Black Caps are to swap Santner in for one of their four frontline fast bowlers – Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke or Nathan Smith – it would be in a holding role, rather than a wicket-taking option.
But three days out from the first ball, Santner knows the state of the wicket will ultimately decide if he plays, or runs the drinks.
“I’ve had a look at the pitch, it looks pretty green,” he said.
“We tend to know how it plays here. The wind can play a big factor in conditions, and drying the pitch out. But we’ll have a little go tomorrow at training.
“Traditionally it has favoured the seamers. It was just the one last year that kind of spun, which was a shock for everyone when we played Australia.
“We’re still not sure, but traditionally it can be quite friendly for the seamers, and then flatten out.”
If he is picked, Santner will hope that he performs half as well as he did in his last test.