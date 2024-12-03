New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Tom Latham at the end of play on Day 2. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s slim hopes of making another World Test Championship final have taken a further hit after the side were docked points for a slow over-rate in the first test defeat in Christchurch.

Both the Black Caps and England were penalised for slow over-rates in England’s eight wicket win - fined 15% of their match fees and penalised three World Test Championship competition points.

New Zealand drop to 47.92% and move down to fifth in the WTC standings behind India (61.11), South Africa (59.26), Australia (57.69) and Sri Lanka (50.00).

Even if the Black Caps win the final two tests in Wellington and Hamilton they can only reach 55.36. They would need a number of results to go their way, the biggest of which is South Africa to lose a home series 2-0 to Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to lose a home series 2-0 to Australia. They would also need either India to win the current series in Australia 4-1, or the hosts to win 3-2 or better.

That’s not factoring in slow-over rates for other teams which would also work in New Zealand’s favour.