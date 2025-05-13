Along the same lines, the Herald understands Boult was asked to return to India before the IPL was confirmed to be returning.

Before the league’s interruption, Boult sat joint-second on the IPL’s 2025 wicket-taker list, with 18 strikes in 10 games at an average of just over 17.

The also understands those demands were not made to Ravindra or Conway by Chennai.

Stephen Fleming (Chennai), Daniel Vettori and James Franklin (both Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Shane Bond (Rajasthan Royals) are the Kiwis to be involved as coaches this season.

Former Black Caps fast bowler Danny Morrison and ex-White Ferns wicketkeeper Katey Martin had been working for the IPL as commentators, before the league’s shutdown.

Another former Black Cap, Simon Doull, is also involved as an IPL commentator, however, he is based out of the UAE and did not return to New Zealand upon the league’s suspension.

Furthermore, there has been no indication that players will be punished for not returning to fulfil their contracts, given the security concerns. Earlier this year, England white ball captain Harry Brook was handed a two-year ban from the IPL, after pulling out of the competition, two days before its start.

The IPL will officially resume on May 17, with the final to be played on June 3, local time. Including playoff games, there are 17 fixtures left to fill on the IPL calendar for 2025.

Matches have been moved south to the cities of Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Hyderabad and Kolkata had been scheduled to host the playoffs, although those plans have now been shelved.

Meanwhile, although nothing has been officially confirmed, the Pakistan Super League is also expected to resume, contrary to reports it had already been cancelled altogether.

However, while the league had initially attempted to relocate to the UAE, the competition will attempt to resume in Pakistan. It is understood that the UAE was not willing to play host to the remainder of the tournament.

As players, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson are the New Zealanders involved in the PSL. Former captain Kane Williamson also holds a non-playing mentorship role with the Karachi Kings.

Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is with Islamabad United, while fellow New Zealander Ian Butler also with the team as bowling coach. Former Black Caps opener Martin Guptill has also worked on this season’s tournament as a commentator.

