Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra are two of the New Zealanders in this year's Indian Premier League. Photo / Getty Images

The remainder of the Indian Premier League will be played between May 17 and June 3 across six venues, the country’s cricket board announced Monday.

The T20 tournament was paused last week because of clashes between India and Pakistan, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to stage the 17 outstanding matches following a ceasefire agreement.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday followed by one of two double-headers on Sunday.

Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are the other host cities for the remaining league phase matches.