New schedule details will follow after assessing the situation.

The Indian Premier League was suspended for one week on Friday because of the conflict between New Delhi and Pakistan, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” Devajit Saikia, the BCCI honorary secretary, said in a statement.

-Agence France-Presse